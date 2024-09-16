“There are a lot of third-generation businessmen emerging in tier-II cities. Many of them have been educated outside India. When they return to take over or establish businesses, one of their main concerns is the type of education they can provide to their children," said Loluck Baby, senior director, academic excellence for South India at school edtech startup LEAD. The unicorn's clients are large school groups that run schools affiliated with state board, CBSE, as well as international curriculums such as the IB.