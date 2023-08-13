Internet divided over Sudha Murthy's appointments in new NCERT panel 1 min read Livemint Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy appointed to NCERT's committee finalizing curriculum for classes 3 to 12. Premium Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Read Full Story Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy is among the 19 people who are now part of a new committee constituted by the NCERT. Apart from Murthy, Dr. Bibek Debroy, Sanjeev Sanyal, and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also have the authority to finalise the curriculum, textbooks, and learning material for classes 3 to 12. Besides, the other members include Dr Shekhar Mande (former DG), Professor Sujatha Ramdorai, U Vimal Kuma, Michel Danino, Surina Rajan, Chamu Krishna Shastri, Gajanan Londhe, Rabin Chhetri, Pratyusha Kumar Mandal, Dinesh Kumar, Kirti Kapoor and Ranjana Arora. The 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) will be headed by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) chancellor MC Pant. The committee is co-chaired by Manjul Bhargav, a professor of mathematics at Princeton University. However, the internet seemed divided over the appointment of Murthy in the 19-member panel of NCERT. One person wrote, "Sudha Murthy has master in engineering from IISc which is the topmost institute in India". Another user called Murthy's appointment, " A perfect choice".

'NCERT COMMITTEE'

The committee is mandated to prepare the textbooks, and other teaching learning materials, which will, in turn, be published and used by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The committee will work to align the curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) developed by the K Kasturirangan-led steering committee as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

'NCERT CONTROVERSY'

Recently, NCERT was embroiled in various controviews for dropping several topics such as Darwin's theory, History texts, among others with the opposition blaming the BJP-led Centre for "whitewashing with vengeance".

Although the NCERT acknowledged that the omissions in the textbooks may have been unintentional, they declined to reverse the deletions.

The NCERT said the removals were made based on the recommendations provided by experts.