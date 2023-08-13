comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ Education / News/  Internet divided over Sudha Murthy's appointments in new NCERT panel
Back

Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy is among the 19 people who are now part of a new committee constituted by the NCERT. Apart from Murthy, Dr. Bibek Debroy, Sanjeev Sanyal, and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also have the authority to finalise the curriculum, textbooks, and learning material for classes 3 to 12. Besides, the other members include Dr Shekhar Mande (former DG), Professor Sujatha Ramdorai, U Vimal Kuma, Michel Danino, Surina Rajan, Chamu Krishna Shastri, Gajanan Londhe, Rabin Chhetri, Pratyusha Kumar Mandal, Dinesh Kumar, Kirti Kapoor and Ranjana Arora.

The 19-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) will be headed by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) chancellor MC Pant. The committee is co-chaired by Manjul Bhargav, a professor of mathematics at Princeton University.

However, the internet seemed divided over the appointment of Murthy in the 19-member panel of NCERT. One person wrote, "Sudha Murthy has master in engineering from IISc which is the topmost institute in India".

Another user called Murthy's appointment, " A perfect choice".

'NCERT COMMITTEE'

The committee is mandated to prepare the textbooks, and other teaching learning materials, which will, in turn, be published and used by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The committee will work to align the curriculum with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) developed by the K Kasturirangan-led steering committee as a part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

'NCERT CONTROVERSY'

Recently, NCERT was embroiled in various controviews for dropping several topics such as Darwin's theory, History texts, among others with the opposition blaming the BJP-led Centre for "whitewashing with vengeance".

Although the NCERT acknowledged that the omissions in the textbooks may have been unintentional, they declined to reverse the deletions.

The NCERT said the removals were made based on the recommendations provided by experts.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout