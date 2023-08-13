Internet divided over Sudha Murthy's appointments in new NCERT panel

Infosys Foundation Chairman Sudha Murthy is among the 19 people who are now part of a new committee constituted by the NCERT. Apart from Murthy, Dr. Bibek Debroy, Sanjeev Sanyal, and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also have the authority to finalise the curriculum, textbooks, and learning material for classes 3 to 12. Besides, the other members include Dr Shekhar Mande (former DG), Professor Sujatha Ramdorai, U Vimal Kuma, Michel Danino, Surina Rajan, Chamu Krishna Shastri, Gajanan Londhe, Rabin Chhetri, Pratyusha Kumar Mandal, Dinesh Kumar, Kirti Kapoor and Ranjana Arora.

