IP university extends last date for online applications by another month. Details here1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
- Till the last day, ie 31 May 2022, candidates can apply for around 182 academic programmes from undergraduate to PhD level.
The last date for online application at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has been extended to 31 May for all programmes of the academic session. Till the last day, ie 31 May 2022, candidates can apply for around 182 academic programmes from undergraduate to PhD level.
Students can apply through the link https://ipu.admissions.nic.in.
Earlier, the last date to file an online application was April 30.
"Now one can apply for all programmes based on national- level tests, programmes based on the university-conducted entrance tests and programmes on merit till May 31, 2022," the statement read.