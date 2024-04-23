IPU CET 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the admit card for the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) exam 2024. Candidates who applied for the IPU CET 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the university ipu.ac.in.

Currently, the admit cards are released only for exams on April 27 and April 28 covering Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Science (BSc) in yoga science, BSc in nursing, master of arts in English, master of computer application and some other programmes.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of IP University by entering their login credentials like mobile number, DOB and security PIN.

IPU CET 2024: Exam Schedule and Counselling Date

As per the GGSIPU notification, the IPU CET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 14 for various programmes in offline mode. The counselling of successful candidates will start in the first week of June and end by July 31, 2024.

IPU CET 2024 entrance exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions. The first session will start at 10.30 am and will end at 1.00 pm. The second session will start at 3.00 pm and end at 5:30 pm.

IPU CET 2024: Eligibility

The candidates should be at least 17 years old and have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 55% marks.

IPU CET 2024: Step-by-step guide to download admit card

Go to the official website of IP University: ipu.ac.in.

Click on the “CET 2024--Admit Card" link, on the home page under Notice/Circular tab

A new window will open, click on the “GGSIPU CET 2024 Examination's Portal"

Provide the necessary credentials like mobile number, date of birth and security PIN

Admit card for IPU CET 2024 will appear on your screen

Download the admit card and get a print for further reference.

It is important to note that from this year, the University is also considering the score of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA for admission, however, the CUET merit will be considered only after exhausting the score of the respective GGSIPU CET 2024.

