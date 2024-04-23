IPU CET 2024: Indraprastha University releases admit card at ipu.ac.in, exam starts on April 27. Here is how to download
IPU CET 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the admit card for the Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPU CET) exam 2024. Candidates who applied for the IPU CET 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the university ipu.ac.in.