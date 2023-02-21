Is a liberal arts degree worth the money?
Coming from Palakkad in Kerala, Ritikaa TL was not confident entering college
Coming from Palakkad in Kerala, Ritikaa TL was not confident entering college. She did not even score well in her first year. After 4.5 years of graduation, she now heads business operations at a fintech startup, Mool, in Gurugram. She attributes “wherever she is today" to her university education.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×