Is a mid-career M.B.A. worth it?5 min read . 11:16 PM IST
- Here’s how a number of untraditional M.B.A. candidates leveraged the degree to pivot at work
Conventional wisdom says the best time to go to business school is in your 20s, after working a few years, perhaps while you are still single and trying to move up in the corporate world.
Some M.B.A. students beg to differ. In fact, the experiences of graduates with untraditional or non-business backgrounds show that the degree can help mid-career individuals parlay expertise in areas such as science or the military into business leadership. It also can help in the transition from the public to the private sector at any age.
