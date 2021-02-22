Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >Is a mid-career M.B.A. worth it?
Many M.B.A. programs have sought candidates from different backgrounds in recent years, especially as businesses look to hire a more diverse workforce.

Is a mid-career M.B.A. worth it?

5 min read . 11:16 PM IST Patrick Thomas, The Wall Street Journal

  • Here’s how a number of untraditional M.B.A. candidates leveraged the degree to pivot at work

Conventional wisdom says the best time to go to business school is in your 20s, after working a few years, perhaps while you are still single and trying to move up in the corporate world.

Some M.B.A. students beg to differ. In fact, the experiences of graduates with untraditional or non-business backgrounds show that the degree can help mid-career individuals parlay expertise in areas such as science or the military into business leadership. It also can help in the transition from the public to the private sector at any age.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.