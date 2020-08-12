Is the golden age of private tuition over in India?

Nonetheless, NSS data does show a strong link between levels of government school attendance and reliance on private tuitions. States where more students go to government schools—mostly in eastern India—are also the ones where more students take private tuition. West Bengal has traditionally had the highest tuition levels, with nearly 84% of all urban school students attending some form of it—ranging from 76% in primary grades to 91% in secondary classes. 72% of the state’s children go to government schools—by far the highest among major states.