ISB tops Indian B-schools, ranks 31st globally in FT MBA Ranking

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has outperformed its peers to become the top-ranked Indian business school and 31st globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024.

ISB leads globally in salary percentage increase, with post-graduate candidates witnessing a significant 229% jump in compensation before and after the program.

The University of Pennsylvania (Wharton), Insead, and Columbia Business School have been named as the top three business schools globally.

A strong alumni connect, a wider net of recruiters, and hiring a diverse faculty are among the factors that have led to an uptick in rankings for ISB, Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, Academic Programmes, told Mint.

“If you examine the past five years, going back to 2016 or 17, we've consistently brought in at least half a dozen or more new faculty members every year. For instance, in 2018 or 19, we hired nearly 18 new faculty members across various management and business disciplines," said the deputy dean. He noted that getting global faculty is becoming easier.

"The prospect of attracting talent to India is improving. In comparison to locations like Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and even the United States, India's improving quality of life is becoming more noteworthy," the deputy dean said.

Amid macro sluggishness, ISB has brought a new set of companies for recruitment, filling gaps left by traditional recruiters.

ISB's excellent global standings in Alumni Network and Career Services, ranked 8th and 19th respectively, further demonstrate its commitment to student success and alumni engagement, the school said.

"To compensate for any limitations, our career advancement team has actively brought in new companies to fill gaps left by regular recruiters. This strategy aims to address the reduction in hiring by some companies," said Thirumalai.

