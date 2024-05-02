ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: CISCE likely to announce Class 10, 12 results soon. Steps to download here
ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2024 in the second week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results
ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam 2024 in the second week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.