ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations ( CISCE ) is likely to announce the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam 2024 in the second week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results.

As per tradition, the CISCE will announce the results in a press conference. During the press conference, the CISCE will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details. Soon after the results are announced, the CISCE will activate the results link on its official website- results.cisce.org, so that students can check their results.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results

Go to the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.

Click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage

Select your course code as ICSE/ISC

Enter your login credentials like identification number, DOB

Click on submit

The result will now be displayed on the screen

Cross-check all the details

Download the result and take a print for future reference

This year, the ICSE Class 10 Board exams took place from February 21 to March 28, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 2. The Class 12 Chemistry examination was rescheduled and held from February 26 to March 21, similarly Psychology Exam (scheduled for March 21) was rescheduled for April 2, 2024.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!