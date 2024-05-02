ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2024 in the second week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results

ISC, ICSE Board Results 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce the results of the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam 2024 in the second week of May. However, there is no official confirmation on the date and time of the much-awaited board results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per tradition, the CISCE will announce the results in a press conference. During the press conference, the CISCE will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other important details. Soon after the results are announced, the CISCE will activate the results link on its official website- results.cisce.org, so that students can check their results.

Also Read | GSEB HSC result 2024: Gujarat Board expected to announce Class 12 science results tomorrow. Here is how to check ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: How to check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board results Go to the official website of CISCE: www.cisce.org.

Click on ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage

Select your course code as ICSE/ISC

Enter your login credentials like identification number, DOB

Click on submit

The result will now be displayed on the screen

Cross-check all the details

Download the result and take a print for future reference Also Read | NEET 2024 Admit Card highlights: NEET hall tickets out. Check direct link, steps to download here This year, the ICSE Class 10 Board exams took place from February 21 to March 28, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were conducted from February 12 to April 2. The Class 12 Chemistry examination was rescheduled and held from February 26 to March 21, similarly Psychology Exam (scheduled for March 21) was rescheduled for April 2, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

