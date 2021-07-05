Indian Space Research Organisation( ISRO ) has started inviting applications for the one-year training in the following Trades with B.E / B.Tech, Diploma in Engineering and Diploma in Commercial Practice in its headquarters in Bengaluru.

The candidates who will be selected will be given a monthly stipend of Rs8000-Rs9000. A total of 43 posts are open for the apprenticeship.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who have a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Communication Electronics Engineering are eligible to apply for the engineering graduate apprenticeship. The candidate should pass with minimum 60% marks awarded by an Indian University.

The Engineering Graduates or Diploma Holders in Engineering and Commercial Practice, who haw during the year 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021 are only eligible to undergo apprenticeship l.a. only if they years of acquiring the Degree (Le. 3 years from the month and year of passing as specified in certificate) and if this time limit is crossed at the time of offer, they will not be offered t training por they are empaneled/waitlisted. candidates who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than eligible candidates who have completed the qualifying examination as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Apprentices currently undergoing training or having job experience in Govt./Public/Private Sectors for a period or more as on date of joining as Apprentices are not eligible to be considered for the above Apprentices Combining of apprenticeship with other institutions is not permitted.

Short listing of candidates will be on the basis of information furnished in the email communication. If there is any discrepancy is found in name, age, Diploma/Degree percentage & year of passing, caste/tribe, etc., at any stage, it will be considered as disqualification of the candidature and the candidate will have no claim for Apprenticeship training.

Empaneled candidates will be called for documents verification and further process subject to availability of vacant positions for Apprenticeship. Candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents in original (proof for date of birth, mark sheets, testimonials & certificates of all educational qualification, caste/tribeldisability certificate, etc., in prescribed format) as and when asked for, falling which the candidate will be considered disqualified for Apprenticeship training.

