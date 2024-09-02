ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Youngsters willing to serve the nation in uniform and join the paramilitary forces can pursue their dreams by applying for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) Constable Recruitment exam 2024. The ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Recruitment 2024 exam process will begin today for 819 posts.

Eligible candidates, who are willing to apply for the examination can register themselves by visiting the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration window will be active today. After the window opens, candidates can apply until October 1.

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Recruitment 2024 Interested and eligible ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) candidatescan apply for the posts mentioned below.

-697 vacancies have been released for male candidates.

-122 vacancies have been released for female candidates.

How to apply for the ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Recruitment 2024 Exam? Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam 2024

-Visit the official website of ITBP, ie recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

-Check the homepage and select the “ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024”.

-Fill your registration details after the new page opens.

-Submit the details to create an account, and login to your account.

-Fill the whole application form

-Pay the application fee.

-Submit the form.

-Download the confirmation page and get a printout for future reference.

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria A candidate is eligible for the recently released vacancies if he/she has passed Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognised board. Moreover, candidates are required to have studied NSQF level 1 course in Food Production or Kitchen from the National Skill Development Corporation or an institute recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation. Their age should be between 18-25 years old.

ITBP Constable (Kitchen Services) Recruitment 2024: Selection process and fee To register for the examination, candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹100. Female, ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to schedule caste and schedule tribe can register free of cost.