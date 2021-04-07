Ivy League acceptance rates fall to record lows due to covid-19
- Harvard accepts just 3.4% of applicants, while Columbia admitted 3.7%
A pandemic-fueled surge in applications translated into record low acceptance rates this year for the country’s elite colleges, including most of the Ivy League.
Harvard University admitted 1,968 candidates, or 3.4% of the 57,435 people who applied. The previous lowest acceptance rate was 4.6% two years ago. Applications surged 43% over last year.
