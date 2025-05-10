JAC Class 10, 12 results: Jharkhand Board to declare results soon at jacresults.com; here's how to check step-by-step

The Jharkhand Board is set to announce Class 10, 12 results soon today. The JAC Matric and JAC Inter result 2025 will be declared in a press conference.

Where to check JAC Class 10, 12 results? Students, teachers awaiting the results can check JAC Class 10, 12 results at either jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to check JAC Class 10, 12 results on the official website? Check the official website at jacresults.com 2025 or jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2025. 2. Tap ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025' or ‘Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025’ on homepage.

3. Jharkhand board result 2025 login page will display on the screen.

4. Fill your roll number

5. Press Submit

6. Your JAC class 10 result 2025/ JAC class 12 result 2025 will appear on screen.

7. Take a printout of your result marksheet and keep it for later references.

JAC Class 10, 12 results: What are the other ways to check? SMS Service

DigiLocker

What is the grace marks policy for JAC Class 10, 12 results? A student who is failing in only one subject by 5% or less of the total marks may be awarded up to 5% grace marks in that subject.

If a student is failing in two subjects and the shortfall in each is 3% or less of the total marks, they may receive up to 3% grace marks in both subjects.

If a student has not received grace marks under the above provisions and falls short by five marks or fewer of qualifying for a higher division, grace marks may be granted to enable them to attain that higher division.

JAC Class 10 result: How many students appeared for it at how many centres? More than 3 lakh students appeared for JAC Class 10 exam at 1256 centres.

Who outperformed in JAC Class 12 results? Last year, 72.7 percent of boys and 72.67 percent of girls passed in JAC Board 12th Science. In commerce, the pass percentage of boys was 88.40% and that of girls was 93.46%.