The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the JAC class 10th and 12 science results on Tuesday, June 21. The results will be announced at around 2:30 pm and the results can be checked on the following websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

JAC President Anil Mahto confirmed to HT Digital that results for both the Class 12 Science stream and the Class 10 will be released at 2:30 PM



JAC Class 10 and 12 results: How to check

Visit any of the websites to view the result-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Click on the 'JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022' link'

Enter the login details

Click on submit and you can view your result

The JAC class 10 and class 12 exam was conducted from March to April this year. A total of 2,81,436 candidates appeared for the JAC class 12 exam and 3,99,010 students appeared for the JAC Class 10th exam.

Last year, JAC Class 10th results pass percentage stood at 95.93%while for class 12, only 64% of students were passed.