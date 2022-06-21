JAC Class 10th, 12th science results to be announced today; All you need to know

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the JAC class 10th and 12 science results on Tuesday, June 21. The results will be announced at around 2:30 pm and the results can be checked on the following websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

