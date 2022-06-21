JAC Class 10th, 12th science results to be announced today; All you need to know

JAC Class 10th and 12th results: The results will be announced at around 2:30 pm and the results can be checked on the following websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the JAC class 10th and 12 science results on Tuesday, June 21. The results will be announced at around 2:30 pm and the results can be checked on the following websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the JAC class 10th and 12 science results on Tuesday, June 21. The results will be announced at around 2:30 pm and the results can be checked on the following websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Visit any of the websites to view the result-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the 'JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022' link'
Enter the login details
Click on submit and you can view your result
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The JAC class 10 and class 12 exam was conducted from March to April this year. A total of 2,81,436 candidates appeared for the JAC class 12 exam and 3,99,010 students appeared for the JAC Class 10th exam.