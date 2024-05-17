JAC Class 11 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, declared the results of the Class 11 Board Exam 2024 on Friday, May 17, 2024. Students who appeared in the Jharkhand Class 11 board Examination 2024 can check and download their scorecards from the official websites of the JAC at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per JAC, Kodarma has emerged as the highest-performing district in the state. The overall pass percentage for the JAC Class 11 Board examinations is 98.48%. According to the JAC date, a total of 3,85,742 students had registered for the Class 11th Board exams, out of which 3,73,960 students were declared to pass the examination. In Class 11, girls outshined boys by 98.28%. Boys recorded 97.71%.

JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Websites to check JAC Class 11 Result

Students can check their Class 11th board exam results at:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Documents required to check the results

Students will require their roll numbers and roll codes given on their admit card to check the results.

JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Step-by-step guide to check, download the results

Go to the official website of the JAC: jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on the “JAC 11th Result 2024" activated link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter your roll number, roll codes

Click on the “Submit" button

Your Jharkhand Board 11th result will appear on the screen

Download your result and take a printout for future reference

JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Minimum marks required to be decleared pass

Students will be required to score at least 33% marks in their exams to qualify for the Jharkhand Board class 9 and 11 exams to be considered pass.

JAC Class 11 exam was conducted from February 27 to 29, 2024. A total of 3 lakh candidates took the exam. A total of 6022 candidates were absent in Class 11 board examination this year, out of which 3504 were male candidates and 2518 were female candidates.

