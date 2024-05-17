JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Girls outshine boys, Kodarma highest performing district. Here's how to download scorecard
JAC Class 11 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, declared the results of the Class 11 Board Exam 2024 on Friday, May 17, 2024. Students who appeared in the Jharkhand Class 11 board Examination 2024 can check and download their scorecards from the official websites of the JAC at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.