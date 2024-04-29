JAC Class 12 Result 2024: Jharkhand Board to release inter results tomorrow, April 30. Steps to download here
JAC Class 12 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the Class 12 Board exams 2024 on April 30 at 11 am. The board will declare the results of all three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts—together. Students can check their results at jacresults.in
JAC Class 12 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the Class 12 Board examinations 2024 on Tuesday i.e. April 30, 2024 at 11 am. The board will declare the results of all three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts—together. Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th board exams 2024 can check their results from the official website of the JAC: jacresults.in.