JAC Class 12 Result 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the Class 12 Board examinations 2024 on Tuesday i.e. April 30, 2024 at 11 am. The board will declare the results of all three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts—together. Students who have appeared for the JAC 12th board exams 2024 can check their results from the official website of the JAC: jacresults.in.

As per past years' trends, the JAC will announce the results at the press conference, where the board officials will announce not only the name of board toppers but also the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other important details.

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: Websites

Students can check their results on the following websites:

jacresults.in

jharresults.nic.in

jharresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: How to download the results

Go to the official website of JAC: jacresults.in

Click on the active link for your stream—Science, Commerce, or Arts

Enter your login credentials like roll number, DOB and other required details and submit

A pdf will open and your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF; print a hard copy of your result and save it for future reference

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2024: Minimum Passing Marks

To be declared pass in the Board examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in both theory and practical examinations for each subject. In addition to aggregating 33% marks to pass the Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2024. Those who don’t meet these criteria will be declared fail.

Last year, the results for the science stream were announced on May 23, 2023, while the results for the Arts and Commerce streams were released on May 30, 2023.

The JAC conducted the inter-exams in February 2024. A total of 3,44,822 students appeared in the class 12 exams.

The Board declared the Class 10 results on April 19, recording a pass percentage of 90.39%. Girls outperformed boys as their overall pass percentage was recorded as 91%, while boys scored 89.7%. Even in the toppers list, the top three positions have been bagged by girls.

