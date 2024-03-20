JAM 2024 results out on jam.iitm.ac.in, final answer key also released
JAM Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday announced the much-awaited results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2024), two days before the schedule. Candidates who participated in the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 can check their results on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for download on April 2.