JAM 2024 results out on jam.iitm.ac.in, final answer key also released

JAM Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras on Wednesday announced the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024. Candidates can check it on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for download on April 2.

JAM Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Wednesday announced the much-awaited results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2024), two days before the schedule. Candidates who participated in the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2024 can check their results on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. The scorecards will be available for download on April 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IIT-Madras was supposed to announce the JAM Results 2024 on March 22.

In addition to the JAM Results 2024, the IIT- IIT-Madras has also released the final answer keys of the entrance examination held on February 11, 2024, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The premier institute has previously released the provisional answer key of the examination and had opened a window for candidates to raise objections, if any. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Live: Result dates likely to be announced soon Steps to check your IIT JAM Result 2024 Go to the official website: jam.iitm.ac.in.

Open the "Candidates can view the Final Marks on JOAPS Portal" tab on the homepage.

The window will direct you to the JOAPS portal.

Enter your login credentials and proceed.

A new window will open having your IIT JAM final marks 2024 on the screen

Print a hard copy of the final marks for future reference. IIT JAM result 2024: Direct link to download JAM 2024 results It is important to note that the Joint Admission Test for Masters JAM 2024—a national-level entrance test—serves as a single-window opportunity for admission to approximately 3,000 postgraduate programs at IITs, along with over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

Also Read | SSC GD Answer Key expected soon. Step-by-step guide to download and more The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) conducts seven papers for the entrance examination: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

Also Read | Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Celestial event to fall on THIS date — What to expect Candidates who have qualified in the IIT JAM can seek admission in the following streams: MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree courses offered by these prestigious institutions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!