JAM 2025 exam schedule, syllabus, paper pattern out at jam2025.iitd.ac.in: Application form by Sept 3, details here

JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the exam schedule for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Launching a new website for conducting the exam, the IIT-Delhi said that the registration window for JAM 2025 will open on September 3, and the enrollment process will end on October 11, 2024. IIT-Delhi added that the examination will be held on February 2, 2025 (Sunday).

IIT-Delhi, the nodal institute to organise JAM 2025, has also released the exam syllabus, paper pattern and marking scheme on JAM 2025 portal. Aspiring candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, paper pattern, fee structure and other important details on the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Candidates must note that they can fill out ONLY ONE application form even if they want to appear for two test papers. Multiple applications submitted by a candidate will be rejected. Hence, DO NOT submit multiple applications.

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility Criteria Open to all nationalities, with no age restriction. Candidates completing their qualifying degrees in 2025 are eligible.

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Pattern According to the notification, the JAM 2025 exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT), where the questions will be shown in a random sequence on a computer screen. For all the seven Test Papers, the duration of the examination will be of 3 hours. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B and C.

Section A will contain a total of 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) involving 10 questions of one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each.

Section B will contain a total of 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), carrying two marks each.

Section C will contain a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions involving 10 questions of one mark each and 10 questions of two marks each.

The medium for all the test papers will be only in English.

IIT JAM 2025: Exam Fee All candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹ 1,800 for one paper and ₹ 2,500 for two test papers, except Female / SC / ST / PwD.

Female / SC / ST / PwD candidates need to pay ₹ 900 for one paper and ₹ 1250 for two papers.

Candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹300 for changing examination cities /test papers /category and gender.

Candidates must also note that the application fee is non-refundable under any circumstances.

IIT JAM 2025: How to apply Go to the IIT JAM 2025 official website:jam2025.iitd.ac.in

Click on the Candidate Portal button available on homepage

A new window will open and direct you to JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS)

Register yourself on JOAPS website, by providing name, e-mail address, mobile number and set a password

You will get your Enrolment ID, OTP on your registered e-mail address, mobile number after successful registration.

Log in with tour Enrolment ID, password for submitting the application

Enter the required information

Upload photograph, signature, and other documents like certificate (for OBC-NCL / EWS / SC / ST / PwD) and proof of DOB.

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

Check the status of the application form such as received, under scrutiny, accepted or defect status IIT JAM 2025: Important Dates JOAPS website opens on September 3

Last date for registration: October 11

Deadline for changing examination cities, test papers, category, or gender: November 30, 2024

IIT JAM 2025 Examination Date: February 2, 2025

Announcement of Results: March 16, 2025

Scorecard release date: March 25, 2025

Admission portal opens: April 2, 2025 IIT JAM 2025: Examination Schedule (Tentative) February 2, 2025 (Sunday)—in two shifts

Forenoon: Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA) Afternoon: Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH) Candidates must note that they can appear in either one or two test paper(s). However, the papers should not be scheduled in the same session

IIT JAM 2025: Syllabus Click here to read the detailed syllabus

IIT JAM 2025:Examination Cities JAM 2025 Examination will be conducted in eight zones. IISc Bengaluru Zone, IIT Bombay Zone, IIT Delhi Zone, IIT Guwahati Zone, IIT Kanpur Zone, IIT Kharagpur Zone, IIT Madras Zone, IIT Roorkee Zone

Candidates must specify their first, second and third choices of cities at the time of applying for JAM 2025. When the choice of first city is made, then the zone gets determined and the candidates will be able to choose the second and third choice cities from the same zone only.

JAM is not just an exam—it's a gateway to premier institutes offering high-quality postgraduate education. The interdisciplinary nature of the curriculum empowers students to translate scientific knowledge into real-world applications. These opportunities are open to all eligible students, regardless of nationality, with English as the medium of instruction.

IIT JAM 2025: Admission Criteria The admission will be based on the All India Ranking in each test paper (The Govt. of India reservation policies will be applicable)