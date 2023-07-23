Jamia Millia Islamia to soon open medical college: JMI VC1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST
The central government has granted permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia, according to JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.
The central government has given permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), said Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar in Delhi on Sunday.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message