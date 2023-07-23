Hello User
Jamia Millia Islamia to soon open medical college: JMI VC

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Jamia to soon open medical college

The central government has given permission to start a medical college in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), said Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar in Delhi on Sunday.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

