Home >Education >News >Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode
Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting

Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode

1 min read . 05:50 AM IST Staff Writer

The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.

Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the conduct of semester exam through online open book mode.

Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the conduct of semester exam through online open book mode.

The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.

The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.

"EC also approved the creation of the Faculty of Management Studies. At present, it is the Centre of Management Studies. Few other departments also to be included in the newly created faculty," the statement said.

