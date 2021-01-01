Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode

Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode1 min read . 05:50 AM IST
The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.
Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the conduct of semester exam through online open book mode.
Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the conduct of semester exam through online open book mode.
The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.
The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.
"EC also approved the creation of the Faculty of Management Studies. At present, it is the Centre of Management Studies. Few other departments also to be included in the newly created faculty," the statement said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.