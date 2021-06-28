Jammu and Kashmir: Educational institutions to remain closed till 15 July

The UT government directed that there shall be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returnees or travellers coming to Jammu and Kashmir, whether by road, rail or air. However, they will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The protocol for the management of COVID positive persons will be followed for all positive cases. The travellers carrying a valid and verifiable negative RT-PCR report of 48 hours prior from a recognized testing facility (a copy of which shall be retained by an authorities-any false certificate shall render a person liable for action under law) shall be permitted to having to undergo a re-test at the entry point.

