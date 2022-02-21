Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to recede and schools across the country reopen, physical classes for standard 1 to 8 resumed in Summer Zone schools of Jammu and Kashmir today. The classes will resume with strict adherence to Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs). The move comes after the officials of the Education Department in the state had earlier announced that the schools in the Kashmir Valley will reopen from February 21 in a phased manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, earlier last week, students of standard 9 to 12 were seen wearing uniforms and carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificates, as they thronged their educational institutions in the winter capital and other districts of the region.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 151 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its infection tally to 4,52,306, while no death due to the disease was reported in a span of 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 90 were from the Jammu division and 61 from the Kashmir division, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 43 new cases, followed by Doda with 29. There are 1,949 active cases of the disease in the union territory, and the number of recoveries stands at 4,45,611, they said. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 4,746. The officials said there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(With inputs from agencies)