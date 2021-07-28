The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for the academic session 2021-22.

The entrance exam will be held from 20 September 20 to 23 September. The online registration for JNUEE began on Tuesday and the submission of the application form will end on August 27, up to 5:00 pm, while the applicants are allowed to complete the submission of the exam fee online till 11.50 pm on the same day, as per the circular issued by NTA.

VC M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday that once the results of the entrance exam are announced, the admission process will be started without delay.

For programmes requiring viva, it will be held online, Kumar said, adding that students won't be required to travel in these difficult times of pandemic.

Details of JNUEE 2021-22:

The examinations will be conducted via computer-based test and all papers will have multiple-choice questions. The medium of papers will be only English, except for the language courses.

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may apply online only at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in during the specified period.

Informing about the entrance process, Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the University has worked closely with NTA and worked out the schedule for the JNU entrance exam to be held during September 20 and 23.

"Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes," said the Vice-Chancellor.

