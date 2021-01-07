OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >JEE Advanced 2021 exam date to be announced today at 6 pm: Education Minister
File photo: Students stand in a queue as they arrive to appear for the JEE exam. (ANI)
JEE Advanced 2021 exam date to be announced today at 6 pm: Education Minister

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 02:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Earlier, the union minister had announced that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions
  • Last month he announced the dates for CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be announcing the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 on Twitter today. He will also announce the eligibility criteria for admission in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) during the same event.

"Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs & the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM," the education minister had tweeted.

Earlier, the union minister had announced that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.The next sessions of the exam will be held between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

Last month he announced the dates for CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. The board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15.

