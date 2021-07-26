The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission in IITs will be held on 3 October this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

The Union Education Minister also said that the exam will be conducted adhering to all Covid-related protocols.

"JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols," tweeted Pradhan.

Meanwhile, candidates from rain and landslide affected areas in Maharashtra who are unable to take the JEE Main Session 3 due to heavy rainfall in the state on 25 July and 27 July will be given another chance to appear for the test.

In a social media post, the Union Education Minister said: "In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the National Testing Agency to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3."

"Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity,and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA," he tweeted.

The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on 20, 22, 25, and 27 July. NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully.

In an effort to support the student community, the NTA is organizing the JEE (Main)- 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March).

The April and May sessions were rescheduled.

The UGC NET December 2020 cycle exam scheduled for May this year was also postponed by the Centre in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

