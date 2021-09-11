The application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to start from, has been postponed as the results of JEE Main 2021 session 4 results is still not declared.

According to the latest development and as announced by IIT Kharagpur,“Due to delay in the publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed."

The new registration schedule for JEE (Advanced) 2021 is as follows:

-Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)

-Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 5 pm

-Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021,5 pm

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 – jeeadv.ac.in for more details

The prestigious JEE Main exams, which is a stepping stone for IITs and NITs, came under the shadow of manipulation when the CBI booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its Directors for allegedly solving the paper for candidates through remote access in return for huge payments.

The CBI on Monday arrested four people including an assistant professor from an engineering college in Sonepat in connection with the alleged manipulation of JEE-Main 2021.

Several others examination centres and a Bengaluru-based suspected mastermind of the alleged racket is also under scanner and the CBI is carrying out searches.

It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain 10th and 12th marksheets, the User IDs, passwords, and post-dated cheques of aspiring students in different parts of country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 lakh (approx) per candidate, according to reports.

