JEE Advanced 2021: The registrations for JEE (Joint Entrance Exam)-Advanced for admission in engineering colleges in IITs will begin today evening after being postponed twice due to delay in announcement of the JEE -Main results.

Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be held on 3 October.

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across India, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.

The results for JEE-Mains were announced post midnight on Tuesday. While 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam, 18 candidates have shared the first rank.

According to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, the registration will begin on the evening of15 September and will be accepted till 5 pm on 20 September.

Here's how to apply

- Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

- Click on the registration link

- Put your details in the fields provided

- Pay the registration fees

- Click on submit

Fee payment

The fee can be paid till 21 September. A fee of ₹2,800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is ₹1,400.

Starting this year, JEE-Mains was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from 20-25 July while the fourth edition was conducted from 26 August to 2 September.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

