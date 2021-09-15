2 min read.Updated: 15 Sep 2021, 05:13 PM ISTLivemint
JEE Advanced 2021: The registration process will commence from 15 September (evening) and will conclude at 5 pm on 20 September
JEE Advanced 2021: The registrations for JEE (Joint Entrance Exam)-Advanced for admission in engineering colleges in IITs will begin today evening after being postponed twice due to delay in announcement of the JEE-Main results.
Candidates can register on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. JEE-Advanced is scheduled to be held on 3 October.
While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across India, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
The results for JEE-Mains were announced post midnight on Tuesday. While 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the exam, 18 candidates have shared the first rank.
According to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, which is conducting JEE-Advanced this year, the registration will begin on the evening of15 September and will be accepted till 5 pm on 20 September.