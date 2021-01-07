Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that the JEE Advanced will be held on 3 July this year. The competitive exam will be organised by IIT Kharagpur.

The minister further announced that the eligibility criteria of 75% marks for Class 12 board exam has been scrapped for the convenience of students.

"You have enough time to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2021. Since Covid-19 crisis is not yet over, we have also kept aside the 75% score criteria in 2021," said the education minister.

In the previous years, students were required to score either minimum 75% in class 12 or be among the top 20 percentile in their board exams, in addition to qualifying the IIT Advanced exam, to secure admission in any of the 23 IITs.

The education ministry has also decided to allow the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the Covid-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

In 2020, JEE Advanced was held on September 27 after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Multiple attempts

Earlier, the government had announced that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will be held between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank had said.

"The move will ensure that students don't miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the Covid-19 situation at present," he added.

Students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 (30 each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Merit list/ranking will be prepared based on the best score of the candidate.

Moreover, in view of New Education Policy, JEE(Mains) 2021 exam to be held in 13 languages -Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu & Urdu.

