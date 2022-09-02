JEE Advanced 2022: Answer keys to be released tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 07:38 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: The provisional answer keys will be released tomorrow, September 3, on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. The provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be released tomorrow, September 3, on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Bombay has already published the candidates' response sheets on Thursday.