The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. The provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be released tomorrow, September 3, on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Bombay has already published the candidates' response sheets on Thursday.

Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 exam can download their response copies with their login credentials that includes application number and date of birth.

After checking the response sheet and provisional answer key, students can also raise objections on September 3 and 4. The final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to download response sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website----jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidates' responses download link, on the home page.

Step 3: Enter required details and login.

Step 4: Check your response sheet. Get a hardcopy for future reference.

The exam was held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. IIT Bombay has released the admit cards on August 23.

JEE Advanced 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, however, it was later reschedule to be held on August 28.

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

JEE Advanced 2021 toppers

Last year, Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal had got AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2021. He scored 348 marks out of 360. Kavya Chopra was the female topper of the JEE-Advanced 2021 exam. Both of them were students of Kota coaching classes.

In JEE Mains 2021 exam, Mridul secured 100 percentile marks, while Kavya bagged the same in the March examination. Nearly 1.41 lakh candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced 2021, out of which more than 40,000 candidates qualified the exam.