JEE Advanced 2022: Exam will be conducted tomorrow, check previous years papers

The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was activated on August 23 at 10 am and will be available for download till 28 August 2.30 pm.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam tomorrow, August 28. The admit card was already released for the advanced exam on August 23 on its official website----jeeadv.ac.in.
The admit card link for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was activated on August 23 at 10 am and will be available for download till 28 August 2.30 pm. Carrying your admit card in must, otherwise you will not be allowed to appear for the exam tomorrow.
The exam will be in two papers: Paper 1 will be held from 09:00 am -12:00 pm IST and Paper 2 from 2:30 p -17:30 pm IST.
Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced can check and download the previous years question paper on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in. It will help them to prepare better for the exam.
JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to download previous years question papers
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JEE----jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates are not advised to carry any electronic device like mobile phone, Bluetooth devises, tablets, laptops, etc. inside the examination hall.
Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.
After the exams are conducted, online display of provisional answer keys will be made available on 3 September, 2022 at 10:00 am. The online declaration of final answer keys will be on 11 September at 10:00 am IST while the result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be declared on Sunday i.e. 11 September.
