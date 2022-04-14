Engineering entrance exam JEE Advanced dates for the 2022 examinations have been rescheduled. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will now conduct JEE Advanced 2022 on 28 August. The Joint Entrance Examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 3 July.

The new exam date for JEE Advanced 2022 is available on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on IIT JEE Advanced 2022.

The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced comprises two papers.

- Paper 1 timings: 09:00-12:00 IST

- Paper 2 timings: 14:30-17:30 IST

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Schedule

- Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on 1 September, 2022 (10:00 IST)

- Online display of provisional answer keys will be made on 3 September, 2022 (10:00 IST)

- Online declaration of final answer keys will be on 11 September, 2022 (10:00 IST)

- The result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be declared on Sunday, 11 September, 2022.

NTA had earlier announced the postponement of JEE Mains April and May sessions to June and July respectively. As per the new dates, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will take place between 20 - 29 June and session 2 will take place between 21 - 30 July, 2022.