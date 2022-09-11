JEE Advanced 2022 result out, Check direct link here2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM IST
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard and final answer keys on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard and final answer keys on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
Listen to this article
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard and final answer keys on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.