The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard and final answer keys on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.

Students who cracked the JEE Advanced 2022 exam are eligible for admission after the counselling process.

The exam was held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, however, it was later reschedule to be held on August 28.

How to check JEE Advanced 2022 result?

1) Visit the official website---jeeadv.ac.in.

2) Click on the result link and login with registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

3) Scorecard will appear on screen.

4) Download and take a print out for future reference

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

The provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced 2022 was released on September 3 on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in. Students were allowed to raise objection till September 4 after the provisional answer key was released earlier this month. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of objections raised by the candidates.

Last year, Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal had got AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2021. He scored 348 marks out of 360. Kavya Chopra was the female topper of the JEE-Advanced 2021 exam. Both of them were students of Kota coaching classes.

In JEE Mains 2021 exam, Mridul secured 100 percentile marks, while Kavya bagged the same in the March examination. Nearly 1.41 lakh candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced 2021, out of which more than 40,000 candidates qualified the exam.