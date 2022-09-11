JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared today, Check link here

IIT Bombay will announce the JEE Advanced 2022 result today. (HT)

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022: The exam was held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, however, it was later reschedule to be held on August 28.