JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared today, Check link here

JEE Advanced 2022: The exam was held for two compulsory papers between 9 am and 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on August 28. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 3, however, it was later reschedule to be held on August 28.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 result today, September 11. Candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 can check the result on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in. The provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced was released on September 3 on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
The provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced was released on September 3 on its official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to download the result
Step 1: Visit the official website---jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link and login with registration number and date of birth.
Step 3: Scorecard will appear on screen.
Step 4: Download and take a print out for future reference,
Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum students coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.
Last year, Delhi boy Mridul Agarwal had got AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2021. He scored 348 marks out of 360. Kavya Chopra was the female topper of the JEE-Advanced 2021 exam. Both of them were students of Kota coaching classes.
In JEE Mains 2021 exam, Mridul secured 100 percentile marks, while Kavya bagged the same in the March examination. Nearly 1.41 lakh candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced 2021, out of which more than 40,000 candidates qualified the exam.
In JEE Mains 2021 exam, Mridul secured 100 percentile marks, while Kavya bagged the same in the March examination. Nearly 1.41 lakh candidates appeared in both papers of JEE Advanced 2021, out of which more than 40,000 candidates qualified the exam.