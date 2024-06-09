JEE Advanced 2024 AAT registration window opens at jeeadv.ac.in. How to apply, other details

JEE Advanced 2024 AAT Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the registration window for JEE Advanced 2024 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) at jeeadv.ac.in. As per notification, the institute will conclude the online registration process on June 10 at 5 pm. JEE Advanced 2024 AAT will be held on June 12 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates who want to join the BArch (Architecture) programme—available only at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee—will have to pass the JEE Advanced 2024 AAT exam.

According to the notification, only those candidates who have qualified in JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to appear in AAT 2024.

JEE Advanced AAT 2024: How to apply Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “JEE (Advanced) 2024 AAT Registration” link available on the homepage

A new window will open; enter the JEE Advanced Registration Number, DOB and Mobile Number

Click on login

The application form will appear on the screen

Fill out the Application form for JEE Advanced AAT 2024

for JEE Advanced AAT 2024 Click Submit button

Download the confirmation page JEE Advanced AAT 2024: Admit Card No separate admit card will be issued for AAT. The downloaded admit card of JEE Advanced 2024 has to be printed and produced in the AAT examination hall, along with original photo identity card.

Online Registration for AAT 2024: June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST) to June 10, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Date of AAT 2024: June 12, 2024 (09:00 IST to 12:00 IST)

Declaration of results of AAT 2024: June 14, 2024 (17:00 IST)

JEE Advanced AAT 2024: Exam Centres JEE Advanced AAT 2024 exam will be conducted at only seven IITs. These centres are IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Bhubaneswar, IIT-Madras and IIT-Roorkee

The test will consist of one three-hour paper. The question paper for the AAT will be available only in English.

Freehand drawing This would comprise of simple drawing depicting the total object in its right form and proportion, surface texture, relative location and details of its component parts in appropriate scale. Common domestic or day-to-day life usable objects like furniture, equipment, etc., from memory.

Geometrical drawing Exercises in geometrical drawing containing lines, angles, triangles, quadrilaterals, polygons, circles, etc. Study of plan (top view), elevation (front or side views) of simple solid objects like prisms, cones, cylinders, cubes, splayed surface holders, etc.

Three-dimensional perception Understanding and appreciation of three-dimensional forms with building elements, colour, volume and orientation. Visualization through structuring objects in memory.

Imagination and aesthetic sensitivity Composition exercise with given elements. Context mapping. Creativity check through innovative uncommon test with familiar objects. Sense of colour grouping or application.

Architectural awareness General interest and awareness of famous architectural creations – both national and international, places and personalities (architects, designers, etc.) in the related do.

Candidates must note that they are supposed to bring their own drawing and colouring aids. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2024 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. The results of AAT will be declared on the JEE Advanced 2024 online portal on June 15.