The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the admit card for JEE Advanced 2024 on May 17. Candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can download their hall ticket from its official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The link was activated at 10 am today. Students can download the IIT JEE admit card till 2.30 pm on May 26, 2024.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to download admit card Step 1: Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download the page and get a hard copy for the exam day.

The test will be conducted in two papers on May 26, 2024. The first paper will start at 9 am and will end at 12 noon, the second paper will begin at 2.30 pm and will conclude at 5.30 pm. The provisional answer key will be released on June 2, 2024, and the final answer key will be made available online on June 9.

Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and ranked in the top 2.5 lakhs are eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jee adv.ac.in. It is important to note that a candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2024 will determine admission to the Bachelor's, Integrated Master's, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) as outlined in Clause 2 at all IITs for the academic year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decisions made by JAB 2024 will be final regarding all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2024 and IIT admissions for the 2024-25 academic year. For further details, candidates can visit the official JEE Advanced website.

