JEE Advanced 2024 answer key to be released tomorrow at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in. Steps to download here

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The IIT Madras is scheduled to release the Answer Key of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams on June 2, 2024 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advance 2004 exams can check and download the Answer Key at the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published02:42 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2024: According to notification, feedback and comments on provisional answer keys can be made from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, up to 17 IST
JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, is scheduled to release the Answer Key of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams on Sunday, i.e. June 2, 2024 at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advance 2004 exams can check and download the Answer Key at the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in. The link to download the provisional answer key will activate after 10 am tomorrow.

Earlier on Friday, IIT- Madras—the nodal agency to conduct the exam— released the response sheet (OMR sheet) of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams, which help the students in checking the JEE Advanced provisional answer key.     

JEE Advanced answer key 2024:  Objection Window

According to IIT Madras, notification, feedback and comments on provisional answer keys can be made from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, up to 17 IST. A final answer key will be released along with the results on June 9, 2024 (10 IST).

Jee Advanced 2024: Official Website

Candidates can check their response sheets available on the official website of Jee Advanced 2024: jeeadva.ac.in.

Candidates need to log in to the official website using their credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to download the Answer Key.

Jee Advanced 2024: Steps to download the Answer Key

  • Go to the official website of JEE Advance 2024: jeeadva.ac.in
  • Click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page 
  • A new window will open; enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and registered Mobile Number
  • The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 will be displayed
  • Download the Answer Key and save it for further reference

Jee Advanced 2024: Important dates to remember

  • Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST)
  • Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: 2-3 June (17: 00 IST)
  • Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST)
  • Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT): June 9-10 (17:00 IST)

JEE Advanced 2024: Result

According to notification, the IIT Madras will announce the JEE Advanced 2024 result on June 9, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 results will display the candidate's marks in the exam, including their Common Rank List (CRL) and Category Rank list.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was held on May 26, 2024. It was conducted in two sessions, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Last year, the JEE Advanced 2023 results were announced on June 18.

 

 

