JEE Advanced 2024 answer key out at jeeadv.ac.in. Objection window closes tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has released the Answer Key for the JEE Advanced exam 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advance 2004 exams can check and download the Answer Key at the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in. The feedback and comments on the provisional answer key window will be closed on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 17 IST.
Earlier on Friday, IIT Madras—the nodal agency to conduct the exam—released the response sheet (OMR sheet) for the JEE Advanced 2024 exams, which helps the students check the JEE Advanced provisional answer key.
According to IIT Madras, notification, feedback and comments on provisional answer keys can be made from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, up to 17 IST. A final answer key will be released along with the results on June 9, 2024 (10 IST).
Candidates can check their response sheets available on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadva.ac.in.
Candidates need to log in to the official website using their credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to download the Answer Key.
OR
Candidates must note that they must submit a challenge fee of ₹200 per objection; otherwise, their objections will be rejected.
According to notification, the IIT Madras will announce the JEE Advanced 2024 result on June 9, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 results will display the candidate's marks in the exam, including their Common Rank List (CRL) and Category Rank list.