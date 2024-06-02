JEE Advanced 2024 answer key out at jeeadv.ac.in. Objection window closes tomorrow

JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has released the Answer Key for the JEE Advanced exam 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advance 2004 exams can check and download the Answer Key at the official website of JEE Advanced 2024 at jeeadv.ac.in. The feedback and comments on the provisional answer key window will be closed on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 17 IST.

Earlier on Friday, IIT Madras—the nodal agency to conduct the exam—released the response sheet (OMR sheet) for the JEE Advanced 2024 exams, which helps the students check the JEE Advanced provisional answer key.

Also Read | HBSE Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 schedule out. Check details JEE Advanced answer key 2024: Objection Window According to IIT Madras, notification, feedback and comments on provisional answer keys can be made from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, up to 17 IST. A final answer key will be released along with the results on June 9, 2024 (10 IST).

Also Read | DU UG Admission 2024: Delhi University introduces single girl child quota Jee Advanced 2024: Official Website Candidates can check their response sheets available on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadva.ac.in.

Candidates need to log in to the official website using their credentials, such as registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to download the Answer Key.

Jee Advanced 2024: How to download the Answer Key Go to the official website of JEE Advance 2024: jeeadva.ac.in

Click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page

A new window will open; enter your login credentials: Registration Number, DOB and registered Mobile Number

The JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024 will be displayed

Download the Answer Key and save it for further reference JEE Advanced 2024 Answer Key: Steps to raise objection Visit the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadva.ac.in OR

Click on the direct link to challenge the answer key: cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/applicant24/

Log in using your JEE Advanced Registration Number, DOB and registered phone number

Indicate the number of questions you wish to challenge.

Upload supporting documents for your objections

Pay applicable fees

Click on the submit button to lodge your challenge. Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 exam, city slip schedule released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Candidates must note that they must submit a challenge fee of ₹200 per objection; otherwise, their objections will be rejected.