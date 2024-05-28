JEE Advanced 2024: Answer Key, results soon on jeeadv.ac.in. How to check and know important dates here
JEE Advanced 2024: JEE Advanced 2024 answer key and results will be released soon by IIT Madras soon. Exams was held on May 26 in two sessions.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will soon release the answer key and results of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams. The competitive exams were held on May 26. The exams were conducted in two sessions, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Last year, the JEE Advanced 2023 results was announced on June 18.