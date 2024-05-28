The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will soon release the answer key and results of the JEE Advanced 2024 exams. The competitive exams were held on May 26. The exams were conducted in two sessions, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Last year, the JEE Advanced 2023 results was announced on June 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the official website, this year, the online declaration of final answer key and results will be declared on June 9 at 10 am.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 answer key expected soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. How to download, challenge the solution JEE Advanced 2024: How to check your result? Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the official website

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Here are some of the important dates to remember May 31 (5 pm): Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 02 (10 am): Online display of provisional answer keys

June 2-3 (5 pm): Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys

June 9 (10 am): Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 9-10 (5 pm): Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024

June 10 (5 pm): Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2024 Process

June 12 (9 am -12 noon): Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

June 14 (5 pm): Declaration of results of AAT 2024

Also Read: Bihar teacher makes videos for Instagram as she checks PPU exam answer sheet, netizens react JEE Advanced 2023 results In 2023, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad topped the IIT JEE exam. He secured 341 marks out of 360 in the examination. A total of 13828 students of General category cleared the exam, OBC-NCL category (9029 students), General-EWS category (5363 students), SC category (10993 students), ST category (4081 students) cleared the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.

