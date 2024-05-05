JEE Advanced 2024: Exam city list released, registration window closes at jeeadv.ac.in on May 7
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the list of cities chosen for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) exam this year. As per the notification, apart from 229 exam centres across the country, the IIT- Madras has announced three new offshore centres, including Kathmandu, Dubai, and Dubai.