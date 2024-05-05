The IIT-Madras has released the list of cities chosen for conducting the JEE Advanced 2024 exam this year. As per the notification, apart from 229 exam centres across the country, the IIT- Madras has announced three new offshore centres that include Kathmandu, Dubai and Dubai.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the list of cities chosen for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) exam this year. As per the notification, apart from 229 exam centres across the country, the IIT- Madras has announced three new offshore centres, including Kathmandu, Dubai, and Dubai.

It is important to note that the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 is still open at jeeadv.ac.in. The IIT-Madras will conclude the online registration process on Tuesday, May 7, at 5 pm. The registered candidates can make fee payments till May 10, 2024, up to 5 pm.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in.

As per JEE Advanced notification, it is important to note that “requests for changes in the Registration form will NOT be entertained."

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and ranked in the top 2.5 lahks are eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jee adv.ac.in.

It is important to note that a candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2024: Age Besides the JEE Mains 2024 rank, the candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories are granted a five-year age relaxation.

JEE Advanced 2024: Application Fee As per the JEE Advanced 2024 notification, the application fee for candidates other than female, SC, ST and PwD is ₹3,200. Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates of all categories must pay a fee of ₹1600 before the last day of fee payment, i.e. May 10, 2024 at 5 pm.

Once the candidate clicks "Pay Registration Fee", the system will present multiple payment gateway options like Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking/UPI/e-Challan. The candidates may select any payment gateways at the convenience of the candidates. After successful payment, the candidate is advised to print the "Registration Acknowledgement" with the UNIQUE Registration number.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the registration link

Enter your details in the given fields

Pay the registration fees as required

Review the application before clicking the submit button

Submit the form

Download the form and print a hardcopy for future reference JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 27, 2024 (5:00 pm) to May 07, 2024 (5:00 pm)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 10, 2024 (5:00 pm)

Admit Card available for downloading: May 17, 2024 (10:00 am) to May 26, 2024 (2:30 pm)

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: Sunday, May 26, 2024

Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 am)

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 am) JEE Advanced 2024: Schedule The test will be conducted in two papers on May 26, 2024. The first paper will start at 9 am and will end at 12 noon, the second paper will begin at 2.30 pm and will conclude at 5.30 pm

