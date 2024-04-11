JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras revises registration date. Check new dates, how to apply here
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the online registration dates of the JEE Advanced 2024 which was scheduled to start on April 21 and conclude on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. As per the revised schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application process will now start on April 27 and conclude on May 7. The registered candidates can make fee payments till May 10, 2024 up to 5 pm.