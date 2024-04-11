The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the online registration dates of the JEE Advanced 2024 which was scheduled to start on April 21 and conclude on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. As per the revised schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application process will now start on April 27 and conclude on May 7. The registered candidates can make fee payments till May 10, 2024 up to 5 pm.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility

Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and rank in the top 2.5 lakh will be able to eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2024: Age

Besides, the JEE Mains 2024 rank, the candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. The SC, ST, and PWD categories candidates are granted a five-year age relaxation.

JEE Advanced 2024: Examination fee

As per the notification, a general candidate will need to pay a fee of ₹3,200. However, for females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is ₹1600. For foreign nationals and OCI/PIO card holders, the examination fee is USD 100 (SAARC countries) and USD 200 for non-SAARC countries.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in

jeeadv.ac.in Click on the registration link

A new window will open, enter your details in the given fields

Pay the registration fees as required

Review the application before clicking the submit button

Submit the form

Download the form and print a hardcopy for future reference

JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 27, 2024 (17:00 IST) to May 07, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 10, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Admit Card available for downloading: May 17, 2024 (10:00 IST) TO May 26, 2024 (14:30 IST)

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST And Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST)

Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST)

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST)

