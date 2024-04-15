Active Stocks
JEE Advanced 2024 practice tests for paper 1 and 2 released at jeeadv.ac.in. Details here

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The practice tests for the JEE Advanced 2024 have been released at jeeadv.ac.in for paper 1 and paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024 will be organised by IIT Madras for shortlisting candidates for admission to the IITs

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024 will be organised by IIT Madras

The practice tests for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 have been released at jeeadv.ac.in for paper 1 and paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024 will be organised by IIT Madras for shortlisting candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

As per the revised schedule, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application process will now start on April 27 and conclude on May 7. The registered candidates can make fee payments till May 10, 2024 up to 5 pm.

Interested candidates can login at JEE Advance official website jeeadv.ac.in and register for the same.

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility

Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and rank in the top 2.5 lahk will be able to eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

The JEE Advanced entrance exam consists of two papers – paper 1 and paper 2. Both papers are mandatory and each paper will be held for three hours.

JEE Advanced 2024: Examination fee

As per the notification, a general candidate will need to pay a fee of  3,200. However, for females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is  1600. For foreign nationals and OCI/PIO card holders, the examination fee is USD 100 (SAARC countries) and USD 200 for non-SAARC countries.

JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 27, 2024 (17:00 IST) to May 07, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 10, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Admit Card available for downloading:   May 17, 2024 (10:00 IST)  TO May 26, 2024 (14:30 IST)

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST And Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST)

Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST)

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST)

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the registration link
  • A new window will open, enter your details in the given fields
  • Pay the registration fees as required
  • Review the application before clicking the submit button
  • Submit the form
  • Download the form and print a hardcopy for future reference

 

 

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 04:50 PM IST
