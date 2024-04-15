JEE Advanced 2024 practice tests for paper 1 and 2 released at jeeadv.ac.in. Details here
The practice tests for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2024 have been released at jeeadv.ac.in for paper 1 and paper 2. The JEE Advanced 2024 exam scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024 will be organised by IIT Madras for shortlisting candidates for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology.