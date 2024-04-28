The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has opened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application at jeeadv.ac.in. As per notification, the institute will conclude the online registration process of the same on May 7 at 5 pm. The registered candidates can make fee payments for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 till May 10, 2024 up to 5 pm.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in.

As per JEE Advanced notification, it is important to note that “requests for changes in the Registration form will NOT be entertained."

JEE Advanced 2024: Eligibility

Only those candidates who passed the JEE Main 2024 and ranked in the top 2.5 lahks will be able to eligible to register for the JEE Advanced at jee adv.ac.in.

It is important to note that a candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2024: Age

Besides the JEE Mains 2024 rank, the candidates must have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories are granted a five-year age relaxation.

JEE Advanced 2024: Application Fee

As per the JEE Advanced 2024 notification, the application fee for candidates other than female, SC, ST and PwD is ₹3,200. Female, SC, ST and PwD candidates of all categories must pay a fee of ₹1600 before the last day of fee payment, i.e. May 10, 2024 at 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2024: jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the registration link

A new window will open, enter your details in the given fields

Pay the registration fees as required

Review the application before clicking the submit button

Submit the form

Download the form and print a hardcopy for future reference

JEE Advanced 2024: Important Dates

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024: April 27, 2024 (17:00 IST) to May 07, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 10, 2024 (17:00 IST)

Admit Card available for downloading: May 17, 2024 (10:00 IST) TO May 26, 2024 (14:30 IST)

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination: Sunday, May 26, 2024 (Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST And Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST)

Online display of provisional answer keys: June 02, 2024 (10:00 IST)

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2024: Sunday, June 09, 2024 (10:00 IST)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!