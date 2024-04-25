JEE Advanced 2024 registration window opens on April 27 at jeeadv.ac.in. Here is how to apply, other details
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2024 application on Saturday i.e. April 27 (till 5 pm ) at jeeadv.ac.in. As per notification, the institute will conclude the online registration process on May 7 at 5pm
